Student-planned Halloween event cancelled at Northwestern Local Schools

CLARK COUNTY — A Halloween event has been cancelled at a local school.

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“We feel it is in the best interest of our students to cancel the 2nd annual trunk or treat. This event was planned by students and sponsored by teachers and staff to provide a safe and special experience for our young students,” Northwestern Local Schools posted on social media.

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The district added that they are “disappointed” to have to cancel the event.

News Center 7 reached out to the district to see if the cancellation was the result of students performing a sit-in after school leaders asked students to lift up their shirts so they could search them for cellphones.

Superintendent Ryan Rismiller told our newsroom, “This was a chosen practice by groups of the district that originally wanted to organize it.”

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