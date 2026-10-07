Students at Cedarville University integrate AI into job hunting process

CEDARVILLE — Students at Cedarville University in Greene County used artificial intelligence technology to prepare for a campus career fair Wednesday.

The university is integrating artificial intelligence tools into student career preparation.

According to News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz, students are using AI for editing resumes and preparing for job interviews.

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Cam Arminio, director of career services at Cedarville University, explained that artificial intelligence serves as a helpful tool during the initial stages of job hunting.

“You can use AI to get some really good responses, ideas, and thoughts,” Arminio said. “It can be a great thought partner.”

Despite the benefits of automated assistance, Arminio emphasized that personal engagement remains essential for applicants.

“The number one skill that recruiters look for now is authenticity, and so you have to show that you can still interact with people,” Arminio said.

To prepare effectively, Arminio recommended combining technological assistance with personal oversight. “We want to say leverage AI because it’s not going away,” Arminio said. “But then have people refine the rest of the process so that you’re the most equipped stepping into your professional journey.”

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