Suspect dead after hostage situation at Butler County apartment complex

OXFORD — A suspect is dead following a hostage situation in Butler County on Thursday.

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Oxford Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute that had escalated into a hostage situation at an apartment complex on S. College Avenue around 3:42 a.m.

It was determined that a male suspect was holding a female victim against her will.

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When officers arrived on scene, they heard gunshots coming from inside the apartment building.

Officers spoke with the suspect by phone, and the Butler County Regional SWAT team was called.

SWAT members were able to rescue the hostage while negotiations were ongoing with the suspect.

Two gunshots were heard from where the suspect was. He was then found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirmed.

His identity has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

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