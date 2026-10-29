Suspected impaired driver narrowly misses Ohio troopers conducting separate sobriety test

On Saturday, October 24, troopers from the Toledo Post were nearly struck by a suspected drug-impaired driver while conducting standardized field sobriety tests on another impaired driver.

TOLEDO — Two Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and a woman were nearly hit by a suspected impaired driver over the weekend.

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OSHP shared video from the crash, which happened on Saturday in northwest Ohio, on social media.

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In the video, troopers from the Toledo Post were conducting a standardized field sobriety test on a woman when an SUV coming from the opposite direction cut across the road and went up onto the sidewalk, narrowly missing the troopers and the woman.

The driver told the troopers that he had looked down to change the radio station.

“And then I looked up, and ‘Boom,’” the man said.

The man is suspected to have been under the impairment of drugs at the time of the crash.

Both he and the original driver troopers were out with were both arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.

“Thankfully, no one was injured. Incidents like this serve as a stark reminder that impaired driving due to drugs and/or alcohol puts everyone on Ohio’s roadways at risk,” OSHP said in the post.

State troopers have arrested 12,540 drivers for impaired driving this year.

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