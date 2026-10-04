Suspected OVI driver hits, injures area officer at homecoming parade, police said

Photo contributed by Ross Twp Police (via Facebook)

BUTLER COUNTY — An officer was injured after being hit by a suspected OVI driver in Butler County on Thursday.

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The Ross Township Police Department said in a social media post that officers were directing traffic away from the annual Ross Local School District Homecoming Parade.

The incident happened at 5:39 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to the social media post.

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An initial investigation said that a driver operated a 2010 Red Toyota Sedan on Cincinnati Brookeville Road.

They tried to turn southbound onto Hamilton Cleves Road and hit the officer.

The department posted body camera video on Facebook.

It shows the Sedan hitting the officer. Other officers responded to the crash.

Medics transported the officer to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officials say that the driver’s drug impairment is suspected.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is covering the crash.

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