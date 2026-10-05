SWAT standoff shuts down Main Street following domestic dispute

XENIA — Xenia police shut down Main Street on Monday afternoon after a domestic dispute led to a SWAT standoff with a barricaded suspect in an upstairs apartment.

The incident began Monday morning when a fight broke out between a man and a woman, prompting a response from local law enforcement.

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According to Xenia Police Major Lon Etchison, the suspect, Aaron Todd Huntsman, attacked the woman inside the home before she managed to escape.

“The boyfriend at one point grabbed the female, held a knife to her throat, and ended up cutting her on her face. So when we got here, she had been able to get away from him,” Etchison said.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

After the victim escaped, Huntsman remained alone in the upstairs apartment and refused to come out. Officers took steps to get the suspect to comply.

“We broke some windows out to get his attention, and he immediately decided he wanted to come out unarmed,” Etchison said.

The SWAT standoff attracted the attention of residents, with several people watching as officers prepared to enter the building.

The operation forced police to reroute drivers around the area. Etchison noted that major police standoffs are rare for the community.

“We’ve had stuff like this in town, but it doesn’t happen all the time by any stretch of the imagination. So it’s been a while since we’ve had something like this,” Etchison said.

Police confirmed that Huntsman had an existing warrant at the time of the standoff. According to information received late Monday afternoon, Huntsman was charged with domestic violence.

Police stated the suspect will likely be charged in connection with Monday’s incident.

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