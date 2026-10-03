Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Cleveland home to undergo renovations for privacy

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

CLEVELAND — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making big changes to the outside of their new Cleveland home.

Swift and Kelce are making changes to their Bratenahl mansion to maintain privacy, but the community has objections, according to our CBS News Affiliate, WOIO.

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The new property plan will replace an existing five-foot-tall fence with a taller fence that will be set two feet inside the property line.

Alongside the new fence, new landscaping and privacy planting will be added, according to documents from the Architectural Review Board.

When the plan was presented to the Village of Bratenahl Architectural Review Board meeting in early September, the board approved the fence.

The board, however, ruled the landscaping plan would be a separate matter requiring its own submission.

During the original meeting, community members raised concerns over the landscaping plans such as:

How impactful renovations would be to privacy.

Neighbors not receiving timely notice of the changes.

Lost views of the lake.

The sewer line that needed to be replaced due to the new fence.

The landscaping plan will be reviewed on Oct. 6.

The board says the submission will need a licensed survey showing the new sewer line, new property boundaries, and existing tree sizes and species before it can be returned to the board for review.

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