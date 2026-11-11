Teen arrested for possessing firearm during investigation into suspicious activity

FILE PHOTO: A 16-year-old was arrested after police found them with a firearm during an investigation into suspicious activity.

RICHMOND, Indiana — A 16-year-old was arrested after police found them with a firearm during an investigation into suspicious activity.

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Around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to a report of five to six individuals wearing masks and reportedly damaging property near 9th and Main Streets in Richmond, Indiana, according to a social media post from the department.

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Officers located five juveniles wearing ski masks in the 300 block of the alley between South 7th and South 8th Streets.

During the investigation, officers discovered that one of the juveniles, a 16-year-old boy, was in possession of a firearm.

The teen was arrested on the following charges:

Child in Possession of a Firearm – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

The 16-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention facility, and the other four juveniles were released to their parents or guardians.

In their post, the police department stressed the importance of parent involvement, supervision, and accountability.

“We continue to urge parents and guardians to know where their children are, who they are spending time with, and what activities they are involved in. Officers are encountering juveniles with firearms with increasing frequency. The consequences of a young person carrying a firearm can be life-altering, and the stakes are simply too high to ignore,” the post read.

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