Teen found competent to stand trial for murder charge

An 18-year-old man accused of killing a teen boy in a Dayton apartment building has been formally charged.

DAYTON — An 18-year-old accused of killing a teen boy in a Dayton apartment has been found competent to stand trial.

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Taylor Brooks Phillips was found competent on Nov. 10.

News Center 7 previously reported that a sanity and mental evaluation was ordered for Phillips after his lawyers filed a motion for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Phillips was indicted by a grand jury on charges including murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

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The charges stem from the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Antoine Gillespie inside the Wentworth Hi-Rise Apartments on Wentworth Avenue on Sept. 3.

As previously reported, the shooting occurred on the fifth floor of the building around 12:40 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found Gillespie shot in the hallway. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that they heard an argument before the shooting.

Phillips’ lawyers have also filed a motion to suppress statements he made to detectives on Sep. 3, claiming detectives continued with questioning despite his request for a lawyer.

A motion to suppress hearing will take place in February.

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