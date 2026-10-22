Teen’s birthday wish comes true through her own initiative

Autumn May said in the past few weeks, donations have almost doubled and they are going to be donated through Dayton Public Schools in her effort to end period poverty.

DAYTON, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl made it her birthday wish to help other girls in a big way.

Thursday, that wish came true.

For weeks, Autumn May collected feminine products for girls in school who may need them.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky talked with Autumn about how her initiative has really taken off and will have more on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

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1 in 4 teens cannot afford feminine products, and 1 in 3 misses classes because of it.

That is according to a University of Toledo study.

Ohio law requires schools with grades 6 through 12 to have free products for students, but in Dayton, a 13-year-old girl is working to help girls even younger than that.

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