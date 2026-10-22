Teen’s birthday wish comes true through her own initiative

DAYTON, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl made it her birthday wish to help other girls in a big way.
Thursday, that wish came true.
For weeks, Autumn May collected feminine products for girls in school who may need them.
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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky talked with Autumn about how her initiative has really taken off and will have more on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.
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1 in 4 teens cannot afford feminine products, and 1 in 3 misses classes because of it.
That is according to a University of Toledo study.
Ohio law requires schools with grades 6 through 12 to have free products for students, but in Dayton, a 13-year-old girl is working to help girls even younger than that.
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