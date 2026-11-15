Thai 9 to open new location in Piqua later this month

PIQUA — A popular Thai restaurant is getting ready to open the doors of its new Miami County location in just a few weeks.

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Thai 9 confirmed on Sunday that its Piqua location will officially open its doors on November 23.

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“We are officially opening up shop in Piqua on November 23rd. We’ll see you there,” Thai 9 wrote in a social media post.

As previously reported, the Piqua City Council approved a lease agreement with Thai 9 in July.

It will open in the restaurant space inside Fort Piqua Plaza in downtown Piqua.

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