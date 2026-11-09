‘They just shot through my wall;’ Deputies investigating shots fired in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating after a report of shots fired was called in on Sunday night.

Crews arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Gant Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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In multiple 911 calls obtained by News Center 7, callers could be heard telling dispatchers that there were multiple rounds of shots that were being fired.

“They’re still shooting,” one caller said.

Another caller told dispatchers that her home was shot.

“They just shot through my wall,” she said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone what led up to the shooting and if anyone was taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

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