Thousands gather for breast cancer awareness walk in Dayton

DAYTON — Thousands gathered to raise awareness about breast cancer in Dayton on Saturday.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky has the latest from organizers at the 28th Making Strides Cancer Walk in Dayton tonight on News Center 7 at 6 and 11.

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Roughly one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Around 8,000 people came to show support on East Monument Avenue in Dayton to participate in a 5K walk along Riverscape MetroPark.

Organizers told our news crew that they emphasized the importance of early detection to catch breast cancer early.

Megan Haggerty, senior manager with Making Strides in Dayton, said that breast cancer awareness is important because it’s a moment to recognize all survivors and thrivers who have gone through breast cancer.

“Just to take a moment and be like, I did that, and I am out of it, and I’m going through it,” she said. “I am worthy of celebration and just taking the time to remember that is always something that makes you feel good.”

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Haggerty says that awareness is important year-round.

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