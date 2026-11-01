Thousands line up on last day of early voting across region

MIAMI COUNTY — Thousands line up to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting in Ohio on Sunday.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky explains what voters should expect on Election Day this Tuesday, tonight on News Center7 at 11.

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Poll workers told our news crew that the line stretched around the corner in Miami County as people voted early.

Our News Center 7 crew sent video showing a long early voting line in the garage entering the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

As of Sunday, over 20,000 people voted early in Miami County. Almost 16,000 voted in-person.

The polls for early in-person voting closed at 5 p.m.

The next chance to vote is Election Day, Nov. 3.

Many voters told our news crew that they are excited to make their voices heard. Anthony Tracy said that voting is the most important thing to do.

“I’m trying to explain to her right now how it’s so important because her history, his history is on their futures, on the line, said Anthony Tracy.

He was holding his five-month-old son.

Tracy told Petrosky that he would teach his son the same thing he teaches his daughter.

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