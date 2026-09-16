Tipp City awaits start of trial involving accused killer Caleb Flynn

Just 15 hours from now, a murder trial that’s been getting national attention will start in Miami County.

MIAMI COUNTY — Just 15 hours from now, a murder trial that’s been getting national attention will start in Miami County.

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Investigators said Caleb Flynn shot his wife, Ashley, in their Tipp City home while the daughters slept.

Today marks seven months since Ashley Flynn’s murder.

In Tipp City, people who knew her and even people who did not told me it feels like this case has been going on for even longer, and they’re anxious to have this trial over with.

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But tomorrow here in Troy it will be just starting.

Jayme Martin remembers how she felt when she first learned her friend, Ashley, had been murdered.

“I was incredibly sad; I couldn’t believe it. Just such a full of life and all I thought about were her two kids and how hard it is on children to lose a parent,” Martin said.

They first met in high school.

“Ashley was friends with everybody. We all got along. We weren’t super close, but I knew her, I knew her family,” Martin said.

It wasn’t hard to find several people in Tipp City on Wednesday who knew Ashley.

“She was a beautiful Christian lady who was a friend of my daughter Elizabeth, and it’s just sad,” Don Watson said. “Especially for the two girls, and Todd and Jill are wonderful people, her parents.”

Ashley’s husband, Caleb, is her accused killer.

He’s pleaded “not guilty” and is set to go on trial starting Thursday morning.

“I just hope it gets over with and the right thing will be done,” Watson said.

Whether they know the people involved in this case or not.

“I think it should be resolved. It’s been dragging on a pretty long time,” Sharon Shafer said.

Many people in the Tipp City community said they know about the upcoming trial and that they know Thursday will just be the beginning of it, but they’re ready to see its end.

“I think of Jill and Todd. I think of how much they just want peace and how they want justice, and I just think of the two girls and how it’s going to affect them. So hopefully it goes quickly,” Martin said.

As News Center 7 previously said, the defense asked the judge to move the trial out of Miami County because of the publicity and the judge said no for now.

She said the court may revisit that issue if, after jury selection, they cannot seat an impartial jury.

Jury selection starts tomorrow morning at 8:45.

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