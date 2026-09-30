Tipp City Police chief thanks law enforcement after Caleb Flynn guilty verdict

This image taken from pool court video shows 40-year-old Caleb Flynn listening to the judge reading out the jury's verdict at the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Troy, Ohio. (Pool via AP)

MIAMI COUNTY — The Tipp City Police Department thanked law enforcement after Caleb Flynn’s conviction in Miami County on Tuesday.

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A jury found him guilty on all nine counts he faced. This includes aggravated murder in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley, as previously reported.

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Tipp City Police Chief Gregory Adkins released the following statement on Tuesday.

“Following the jury’s verdict in the State v. Caleb Flynn case, the Tipp City Police Department would like to express its sincere appreciation to all of the law enforcement officers, investigators, agencies, and individuals who assisted throughout this investigation.

“On behalf of the department, I would also like to thank our community for its continued support of Ashley’s family and the investigators who dedicated countless hours to this case. The support shown throughout this difficult process has meant a great deal to everyone involved.

“This case began with the courageous response and compassion demonstrated by the first responders who arrived at the scene, followed by the painstaking and methodical work of the investigators who took on the responsibility of determining what happened. Throughout this case, the members of the Tipp City Police Department placed our tradition of service first while continuing to fulfill the many responsibilities entrusted to us by our community.

“The Tipp City Police Department extends its appreciation to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police Department, Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, Piqua Police Department, Dayton Police Department, Moraine Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Vandalia Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Preble County Sheriff’s Office, who provided assistance throughout this large-scale investigation.

“An investigation of this magnitude could not have been completed without the cooperation, expertise, and teamwork of our law enforcement partners. The countless hours spent conducting interviews, processing evidence, following leads, reviewing information, and preparing the case demonstrate the shared commitment of everyone involved.

“We are grateful for the professionalism, dedication, and perseverance demonstrated throughout this investigation, as well as the support provided by our law enforcement partners and our community.

“Most importantly, our thoughts remain with Ashley’s family and loved ones. We recognize that no verdict can erase the pain of losing someone they love. We hope they continue to feel the strength and support of the community surrounding them as they move forward.

“We ask that everyone continue to respect their privacy and allow them the time and space they need as they navigate the days ahead.”

Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.

News Center 7 will stream his sentencing on our free WHIO News App and on our website.

He faces life in prison without parole.

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