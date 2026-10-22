Todd Benzinger, World Series champ with Reds, dies at 63

Todd Benzinger, former Cincinnati Reds first baseman and Dayton Dragons manager, died on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman and Dayton Dragons manager Todd Benzinger has died, the organization announced on Thursday.

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He was 63 years old.

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Benzinger played three seasons with the Reds, winning a World Series with the team in 1990.

“Todd will forever be remembered by Reds fans for catching the final out of the 1990 World Series, but those of us who had the privilege of knowing him will remember so much more. Todd remained close to the Cincinnati community and was a tremendous friend to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, generously participating in our events and sharing his time with fans. We will miss his friendship, his kindness and his presence in our community,” Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame Museum, said in a statement.

Benzinger was born in Dayton, Kentucky. He graduated from New Richmond High School in Clermont County.

Benzinger was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1981, later making his Major League Baseball debut with the team in 1987.

He was acquired by the Reds before the 1989 season.

After his time in Cincinnati, Benzinger went on to play with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Fransico Giants before retiring in 1995.

After his playing career, he turned to coaching and managing. He served as the manager of the Dragons for the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

“Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Reds organization are with Todd’s family, friends, former teammates and all who knew and loved him,” the Reds wrote in a statement.

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