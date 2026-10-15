TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to semi crash on I-70 in Montgomery County

CLAY TWP. — State troopers responded to a semi crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County early Thursday.
This is the second crash on the highway this morning.
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WHIO Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta is monitoring these crashes and has alternative routes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
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The crash happened at around 4:17 a.m. on westbound I-70 near Arlington Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
OHGO cameras show that traffic is being rerouted on I-70 WB to Arlington Road.
All lanes are also closed on southbound Interstate 75 between Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road due to a semi crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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