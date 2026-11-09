TRAFFIC UDPATE: Right lane reopened on I-70 E due after vehicle fire in Clark Co

CLARK COUNTY — Update @ 4:20 a.m.

The right lane has reopened after a vehicle fire on Interstate 70 eastbound.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to see if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

Initial Story:

The right lane is blocked on Interstate 70 eastbound in Clark County due to a vehicle fire.

First responders were called to I-70 E near State Route 72 around 3:20 a.m., according to a Springfield post Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher.

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TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show smoke coming off of a vehicle on the right-hand shoulder.

Additional information was not readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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