Traffic changes expected on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers can expect changes on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

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The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) begins the next phase of the I-75 reconstruction project over the next several days, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

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These changes are expected to start tonight. At around 7 p.m., ODOT will close lanes in both directions of I-75 to remove the barrier walls and start moving traffic into normal configuration.

All restrictions are expected to be left by around 6 a.m. on Friday, ODOT said.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on southbound I-75 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Nov. 20 through Nov. 22. This will happen during the evening hours. During those restrictions, the entrance and exit ramps at Keowee Street, Webster Street, State Route 4, Main Street, Stanley Avenue, Wagner Ford Road, and Needmore Road will be closed.

Operations will then move to northbound I-75 from Nov. 22-Nov. 24. Traffic will be down to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. During those restrictions, the entrance and exit ramps at Keowee Street, Webster Street, State Route 4, Main Street, Stanley Avenue, Wagner Ford Road, and Needmore Road will be closed, ODOT stated.

When the traffic shift is finished, the ramp from Wagner Ford Road to I-75 SB will reopen.

ODOT said that this will be the new traffic pattern through late summer 2027 when the project will be finished.

ODOT said this work is weather dependent.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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