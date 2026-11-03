Triad Local Schools bus involved in morning crash; No injuries reported

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A Triad Local Schools bus was involved in a crash in Champaign County on Tuesday morning.

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The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Maple Street in North Lewisburg, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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An initial investigation revealed that the 2021 Blue Bird school bus was stopped in the first block of W. Maple Street to pick up a student when it was hit in the rear by a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu that had failed to stop at an assured clear distance.

The bus had the warning lights and stop signal activated at the time of the crash.

Both drivers, as well as the 23 students on the bus, were not injured in the crash.

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