Trial date set for Dayton man accused of killing girlfriend he thought was cheating

DAYTON — A trial date has been set for a man who called police and said he shot his longtime girlfriend, killing her.

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Jayme Rogers was led into the courtroom in handcuffs on Monday morning.

There, a judge set his trial date for February 8.

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As previously reported, he’s accused of killing 33-year-old Jaime Dick while in her car in the driveway of a home on Queens Avenue in February.

Court documents say Rogers called 911 himself after the shooting. In the call, Rogers told dispatch that he shot her because he thought she cheated on him.

“This is not a [expletive] joke,” he said in the call.

Rogers pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Court documents submitted by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office show the court ordered a mental evaluation of Rogers’s condition at the time of the murder. Prosecutors say it was determined that he was sane at the time of the crime.

Court documents say the defense intends to withdraw the not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

The defense filed a memorandum earlier this month stating Rogers acted out of a fit of passion or sudden fit of rage after finding a video of Dick allegedly cheating on him.

His trial date was pushed back several times, and his attorneys are fighting to keep certain evidence out of the jury’s hands.

In court on Monday, Judge Michele Henne said the court was still working on a motion-to-suppress decision, which they anticipate making “relatively soon.”

Rogers is due back in court ahead of his trial on January 25.

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