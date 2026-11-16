Troopers investigating crash involving semi, motorhome in Shelby County

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SHELBY COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash that involved a semi-truck and a motorhome last week.

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The crash happened on Thursday, Nov. 12, around 7:14 a.m. on Interstate 75 in Shelby County, according to a press release from the OSHP.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1976 GMC Midas Motorhome, operated by 53-year-old Lionel Walz Jr. of Jackson, Michigan, was traveling northbound on I-75.

A Kenworth semi, operated by Juan Joze Martinez-Miranda of Puebla, Mexico, was traveling northbound on I-75.

Martinez-Miranda failed to maintain an assured clear distance and struck the motorhome.

Both drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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