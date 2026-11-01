Troopers respond to multi-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County on Sunday.
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Around 10:36 a.m., OSHP troopers with the Xenia Post were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 72 North and South River Road on reports of a three-vehicle crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
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Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene and will update this story.
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