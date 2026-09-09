Trotwood crews work to clear storm damage

The Trotwood Department of Public Works is working to clear downed trees and repair utility lines following a storm that struck the city on Friday evening.

TROTWOOD — The Trotwood Department of Public Works is working to clear downed trees and repair utility lines following a storm that struck the city on Friday evening.

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City officials issued a warning for residents to exercise caution in several known affected neighborhoods, including Broadmoor, Olde Town, Stubbs and Townview.

Crews are managing widespread damage that includes fallen branches, scattered debris and downed power lines.

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Inquiries sent to the public works department regarding the response effort were not immediately returned.

Trotwood resident AJ Brown was driving home on Friday evening under clear skies shortly before the storm hit.

After arriving home, he began securing loose items in his backyard when he heard a loud noise and felt his home shake.

“Thought maybe it was a transformer that went off and then the house shook. Looked out my front door here and it was tree on my house,” Brown said.

No injuries were reported.

Despite the damage to his home, Brown noted that he was pleased with municipal response times.

“I was impressed with the city of Trotwood; they actually had a gentleman out here on a backup clearing the roads of debris, because it was pretty bad,” Brown said.

Other community members also reported property damage and utility disruptions during the storm.

Trotwood resident Larry Gordon experienced a four-hour power outage and wind damage to his home.

Gordon stated that he has seen repair crews working in the city, but noted that storm debris has been accumulating throughout the summer.

He pointed out a fallen tree across the street from his home that he said has remained down for about three weeks.

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