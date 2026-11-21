TROY — The Troy City Council moved to advance nearly $650,000 in park improvements, voting to accept one state grant and authorize an application for another.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The measures fund conservation work at Duke Park and support planned playground upgrades at Community Park.

The H2Ohio grant provides up to $395,235 to create a wetland in the Troy Mountain Bike Area, a fat-tire and mountain bike trail system on the west side of Duke Park.

TRENDING STORIES:

City officials stated the project will lower maintenance needs, reduce floodwater energy, attract wildlife, and build fish habitat.

“We are thrilled with the H2Ohio grant that Council authorized our Service & Safety Director to accept,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said. “This nearly $400,000 will transform the TMBA (Troy Mountain Bike Area) into a combined recreational space with a natural but structured wetland area, creating a unique area within Duke Park. We’re looking forward to seeing this concept come to fruition!”

The city is also seeking $250,000 from the UVMC Community Benefit Fund to renovate the Community Park playground, where existing equipment is 25 years old and at the end of its service life.

If approved, the money will combine with $500,000 authorized earlier this year. Proposed additions include an enclosed merry-go-round, a climbing tower, ropes, swings, toddler spaces, multiple slides, and an artificial turf surface identical to the one installed at Duke Park.

The city will seek bids for the mountain bike area wetland project ahead of construction, according to the municipal announcement.

The UVMC Community Benefit Fund will review the grant request for the Community Park playground renovation in the coming weeks.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group