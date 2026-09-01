Troy City Schools sends students home early due to extreme heat

TROY — Extreme heat has returned to the Miami Valley, and News Center 7’s John Bedell spent part of his day in Troy talking with parents and school leaders about sending students home early today because of the heat.

Early on Tuesday, News Center 7 talked with parents and grandparents in the pickup line outside Van Cleve Sixth Grade building in Troy.

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David Dixon of Troy said, “It’s great for the kids because they have fans in the windows, no A/C, so it was pretty hot for the kids.”

The heat is what prompted an early dismissal two hours early across Troy City Schools and will again on Wednesday.

Troy City Schools Superintendent, Chris Piper, said, “We only have one building out of nine that is currently air-conditioned. So, it is extraordinarily hot in the buildings. Not much learning is able to take place, especially in the afternoons.” He continued, “Especially on days like these when it’s not cooling down much at night, the buildings just retain that heat.”

Tuesday and Wednesday are the 15th and 16th days the district has had to dismiss early because of the heat since 2019. However, Piper is hoping they’re among the last days like that.

Troy voters approved a bond issue in 2023 that is paying for new school construction and a new A/C system at the high school. Every building in the district will have air conditioning next year.

“That means in the future for us once we have those new facilities, that we won’t have to do this anymore,” Piper said.

For now, the district said it appreciates families adjusting their schedules for student safety with early dismissal for a few days.

Chelsea Pearson, of Troy, said, “I’d rather them come out and be home with me where we have air conditioning as opposed to being in a hot school where they only have fans right now.”

Troy City Schools will dismiss two hours early again on Wednesday, and the superintendent said they are considering what to do for Thursday.

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