President Trump approves federal aid for 7 Ohio counties hit by severe weather

President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for 7 counties impacted by severe weather before his visit. Those counties dealt with flooding in August.

OHIO — President Donald Trump has approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for seven Ohio counties impacted by severe weather in August.

The approval makes federal disaster assistance available to residents in Clermont, Franklin, Hamilton, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum and Perry counties, according to a spokesperson.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine submitted the request for federal aid for 23 counties on Sept. 2 following multiple rounds of heavy rainfall, flash flooding and 17 confirmed tornadoes between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23.

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Federal officials continue to review the request for the remaining 16 counties, along with a separate request for statewide hazard mitigation support.

Preliminary damage assessments conducted across the region found at least 50 homes and businesses destroyed, 806 with major damage and 475 with minor damage.

The declaration activates the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Grant Program for affected residents. The program provides funding for temporary housing, home repairs, rental assistance, and the replacement of personal property.

It also covers crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance, and disaster legal services.

In addition to federal grants, low-interest disaster loans are available to impacted residents and business owners through the Small Business Administration.

Residents who sustained storm losses in the seven designated counties can apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile application.

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