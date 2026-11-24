COLUMBUS — Families looking to get an abortion in Ohio could soon have more obstacles in their way.

There are two bills on Governor Mike DeWine’s desk putting more restrictions on the procedure.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler learned that pro-choice advocates are ready to challenge the bills if they become law.

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Planned Parenthood told News Center 7 that they are ready to sue the state to keep procedures that are done at clinics. They said voters already decided.

Lauren Blauvelt with Planned Parenthood of Ohio said, “This will be a waste of taxpayers’ dollars. They will not stand up to scrutiny for the Ohio Reproductive Freedom Amendment.”

Voters approved that amendment in 2023, making it a right for someone to make their own reproductive decisions and limiting state interference.

That’s why Blauvelt said bills requiring a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion go too far.

“It’s not what we’ve wanted. We want access to our personal medical decisions. That includes abortion. And we’re not going to stand for it,” Blauvelt said.

Dayton Right To Life sent News Center 7 a statement supporting the bill, saying, “Informed consent is the cornerstone of ethical medical care and should be the foundation of every conversation between a patient and her physician.”

DeWine is also considering a bill that requires people to see a doctor in person to get medications with severe side effects, including a ban on an abortion pill.

“You’re able to talk to your provider in many different ways that didn’t used to be possible, and that has opened up access to healthcare. Abortion is healthcare. It’s a personal medical decision,” Blauvelt said.

State Rep. Adam Mathews sponsored that ban. He said the bill isa bout more than just an abortion.

“We want to make sure that these types of medications that the FDA has said are very powerful and potentially very dangerous. There is an in-person relationship with one of Ohio’s medical professionals,” Mathews said.

He hasn’t heard if DeWine would sign the bills into law, but he doesn’t have a history of signing abortion restrictions.

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