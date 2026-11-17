DAYTON — Two teenagers are facing charges after a stolen vehicle, illegal drugs, and cash were seized.

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Investigators tracked down the stolen vehicle and blocked it outside a home after a suspect entered the driver’s seat, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Police did not say the address of the home.

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Serving a search warrant at the home, officers found four handguns — three of which were stolen — along with approximately one pound of suspected fentanyl, nine individually bagged quarter ounces of marijuana and over $5,000 in cash.

One 18-year-old male was charged with having weapons while under disability and has an active warrant for aggravated robbery out of Indiana, where a firearm was stolen.

Another 18-year-old male was charged with receiving stolen property.

Authorities are reviewing charges for two additional suspects involved in the incident.

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