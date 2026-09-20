UC Bearcats overcome 21-point deficit to beat Miami

UC Football celebrates winning 'Battle for the Victory Bell' Photo contributed by University of Cincinnati football (via X) (University of Cincinnati football (via X))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati football team overcame a deficit against rival Miami University on Saturday.

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The RedHawks led 28-7 at halftime. The Bearcats scored 28 second-half points in a 35-31 come-from-behind win.

Cole Tabb’s 53-yard touchdown run with 1:29 left gave Cincinnati the lead.

UC won the 129th edition of the Battle for the Victory Bell at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

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MU got off to a fast start thanks to Scoop Smith’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. Lazaro Rogers followed with a 12-yard touchdown run to extend it to 14-0 with 10:53 left in the first quarter.

Tabb’s one-yard touchdown run put Cincinnati on the board. They trailed 14-7 after one quarter.

David McComb ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the second quarter. It extended the lead to 28-7 at halftime.

J.C. French IV ran for a touchdown and caught another for the Bearcats in the third quarter. It cut the deficit to 28-21.

Kellan McLaughlin made a 19-yard field goal to increase Miami’s advantage to 31-21.

French threw a six-yard touchdown to JV Gibson with 6:20 left as UC trailed 31-28.

The Bearcats faced a third down with under two minutes left. Tabb ran 53 yards for a touchdown as Cincinnati led for the first time, 35-31.

The RedHawks drove to the UC 34-yard line with 43 seconds left. The Bearcats sacked McComb and forced a fumble.

Cincinnati recovered and ran out the clock.

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