UC Bearcats overcome 21-point deficit to beat Miami

Photo contributed by University of Cincinnati football (via X)

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati football team overcame a deficit against rival Miami University on Saturday.

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The RedHawks led 28-7 at halftime. The Bearcats scored 28 second-half points in a 35-31 come-from-behind win.

Cole Tabb’s 53-yard touchdown run with 1:29 left gave Cincinnati the lead.

UC won the 129th edition of the Battle for the Victory Bell at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

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MU got off to a fast start thanks to Scoop Smith’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. Lazaro Rogers followed with a 12-yard touchdown run to extend it to 14-0 with 10:53 left in the first quarter.

Tabb’s one-yard touchdown run put Cincinnati on the board. They trailed 14-7 after one quarter.

David McComb ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the second quarter. It extended the lead to 28-7 at halftime.

J.C. French IV ran for a touchdown and caught another for the Bearcats in the third quarter. It cut the deficit to 28-21.

Kellan McLaughlin made a 19-yard field goal to increase Miami’s advantage to 31-21.

French threw a six-yard touchdown to JV Gibson with 6:20 left as UC trailed 31-28.

The Bearcats faced a third down with under two minutes left. Tabb ran 53 yards for a touchdown as Cincinnati led for the first time, 35-31.

The RedHawks drove to the UC 34-yard line with 43 seconds left. The Bearcats sacked McComb and forced a fumble.

Cincinnati recovered and ran out the clock.

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