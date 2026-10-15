University of Cincinnati student killed after being swept away by West Virginia creek

University of Cincinnati student killed after being swept away by West Virginia creek

WEST VIRGINIA — A missing Ohio college student was found dead in West Virginia on Monday.

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The body of University of Cincinnati student, 21-year-old Thomas Donnelly, was found after he lost his footing and was swept into a stream during a West Virginia hiking trip, West Virginia State Police told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

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Crews responded to a report of a missing hiker in West Virginia at around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Donnelly was with the UC Mountaineering Club, which had been hiking and camping since Oct. 9.

State troopers said the group tried to cross a creek when they reached “elevated water levels and swift currents caused by heavy rain.

Donnelly lost his footing while trying to cross and got swept downstream, according to state police.

Troopers found his body around 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

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