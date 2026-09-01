University of Dayton receives anonymous $15 million gift for business school

DAYTON — The University of Dayton received an anonymous $15 million donation to support the construction of a new building for its School of Business Administration.

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The planned four-story, 153,000-square-foot facility will serve as the central hub for business education at the university.

Located adjacent to Kettering Labs near the eastern entrance of campus, the building is positioned to foster collaboration between the School of Business Administration and the School of Engineering.

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The project will double the university’s space dedicated to experiential learning, classrooms, and collaboration areas, while tripling the number of open study areas.

The facility will house several business programs and administrative suites.

It will also feature a combined office suite for student services, housing the John D. Mittelstaedt Center for Academic Advising and Business Student Success alongside the graduate business programs office.

Additional amenities planned for the building include an event space, a student-run coffee shop, conference rooms, a student lounge and an employee lounge.

During the public phase of the campaign, the university aims to raise the final $5 million needed for the project before construction starts. University officials project that groundbreaking could occur as early as spring 2027.

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