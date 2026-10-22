UPDATE: 2 injured after road rage shooting in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:45 A.M.

In an update to district families, Northeastern Local School District confirmed that its PK-12 campus would operate as usual following a nearby road rage shooting.

The district said in the statement released around 8:40 a.m. that “everything is running normally at the school.”

The district reiterated that parents and guardians who want to keep their students at home today following the shooting may do so.

UPDATE @ 8:20 A.M.

Two people were injured after a road rage shooting in Clark County early Thursday morning.

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>>PHOTOS: Deputies investigating shooting in Clark County

The shooting happened at around 6:15 a.m. in the area of State Route 54 and East National Road, according to Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark.

He told our news crew that medics transported two people to Miami Valley Hospital.

Clark said the two people were shooting at each other. Their conditions are currently unknown.

He told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that one of the victims was in a pickup truck.

Clark said that no suspects are in custody.

He told Robertson that deputies will be on State Route 40 and E National Road for at least two more hours.

The Northeastern Local School District sent the following notification to parents after the road rage shooting.

“There is police activity in the South Vienna area near Northeastern PK-12 Campus today. As a result, State Route 54 and U.S. Route 40 are currently closed. Ritchie Drive remains accessible.

The Sheriff’s Department has assured us that there is no imminent danger to the school.

Out of consideration for the sensitive nature of the situation, parents and guardians who prefer to pick up their students or keep them home today may do so.

We will share additional information as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

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-INITIAL STORY-

Deputies and medics responded to a reported shooting in Clark County early Thursday.

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The shooting happened at around 6:15 a.m. in the area of Ritchie Drive and East National Road, according to Clark County Dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video and photos show multiple sheriff’s cruisers at the scene.

Deputies have laid down evidence markers. Photos show several shell casings on the ground.

Photos show part of State Route 54 surrounded by yellow caution tape.

News Center 7 has contacted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to determine if anyone was injured and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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