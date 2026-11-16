Man injured after shooting near Riverside apartment complex

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 9:20 P.M.

A man was injured after a shooting in Riverside on Sunday night.

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The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Harshman Road, according to Huber Heights Police dispatchers.

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Video and pictures show part of an apartment complex surrounded by yellow caution tape.

A Riverside officer told our news crew that a man was shot, but is expected to be okay.

News Center 7 has contacted Riverside Police to determine what led to the shooting and if anyone is in custody.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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