Man injured after shooting near Riverside apartment complex

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 9:20 P.M.
A man was injured after a shooting in Riverside on Sunday night.
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The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Harshman Road, according to Huber Heights Police dispatchers.
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Video and pictures show part of an apartment complex surrounded by yellow caution tape.
A Riverside officer told our news crew that a man was shot, but is expected to be okay.
News Center 7 has contacted Riverside Police to determine what led to the shooting and if anyone is in custody.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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