Vandalia prepares for President Trump to speak Saturday at high school

VANDALIA — The city of Vandalia is preparing for President Donald Trump to speak Saturday at the Vandalia-Butler Student Activity Center inside the high school.

Municipal officials, emergency services, and local business owners in Vandalia have spent days coordinating logistics and safety protocols ahead of the event.

Venue staff and local vendors are adjusting operations to handle the expected crowds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Vandalia Assistant City Manager Rob Cron said local government officials are collaborating with federal security teams to organize the event.

“They’ve been working with our police and fire departments to make sure we’re doing what they need to keep the event on time safe and safe for everyone at the event,” Cron said.

Additional venue preparation is taking place at the school, where custodial staff members have been working 12-hour days to prepare the facilities.

Area business figures reflected on the history of political figures visiting the region.

Larry Taylor, president of Beau Townsend Ford, recalled seeing several leaders in the Miami Valley over the years, including John F. Kennedy speaking on the courthouse steps in downtown Dayton when Taylor was in high school, as well as President Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. “George Bush, I got a picture of me and him on the wall,” Taylor said.

Taylor stressed the value of hosting political events regardless of party affiliation. “It’s really important that they come here and they get their political views in,” Taylor said.

“I know we’re divided right now, Democrats, Republicans, but you know, we’re all Americans. We need to love each other, and we need to be patriotic.”

Local commerce leaders anticipate an economic boost from visitors traveling to the city. Nick Kavalauskas with the Chamber of Commerce said the visit will benefit area merchants.

Across the street from the high school, Christy’s Pizzeria is scheduling extra staff to handle the expected surge in customers.

Hilary Weaver, store manager of Christy’s Pizzeria, said the increase in customer traffic will assist the local business. “It is definitely going to help our sales,” Weaver said.

“We are a small local, like we are a local family-owned business,” Weaver noted that the restaurant is preparing for both regional residents and out-of-town guests.

“We have to make sure that our Buckeye fans are fed and that any visitors have someplace they can stop that’s convenient,” Weaver said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group