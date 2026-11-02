Water main break causes temporary road closure in Piqua

A road in Piqua will be closed today due to a water main break.

PIQUA — A road in Piqua will be closed today due to a water main break.

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The City of Piqua announced on Monday that there will be a temporary closure on High Street due to a water main break near the intersection of High Street and Ron Aire Drive.

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Crews completed temporary repairs on the water main on Sunday.

Crews have closed the roadway again today to complete permanent repairs, according to the city.

High Street is closed between Sunset Drive and Washington Avenue; however, motorists can continue to access High Street up to the intersection of Ron Aire Drive.

Residents and emergency vehicles will continue to have access to Ron Aire Drive throughout the repair process.

Crews anticipate completing repairs and reopening the roadway by the end of the day today, according to the city.

Residents may also notice water being discharged into the river as part of the repair operations.

This discharge is associated with the ongoing water main repair work, according to the city.

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