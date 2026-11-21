WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A water main break at a busy intersection in Washington Township is impacting traffic on Saturday.

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Montgomery County Environmental Services crews are responding to a water main break at the intersection of Lyons Road and Washington Church Road.

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The break has resulted in temporary traffic restrictions in the area, according to environmental services.

Eastbound traffic on Lyons Road is being shifted to the north turn lane to proceed through the intersection. Westbound traffic is not affected.

Both southbound and northbound traffic on Washington Church Road is restricted to right turns only.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the intersection and allow additional time for their commute.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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