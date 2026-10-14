West Dayton hospital project advances as commissioners authorize levy collection

DAYTON — Dayton City Leaders are taking steps toward building a public hospital after voters approved a levy for it last year.

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People have been pushing for it since crews closed and demolished the Good Samaritan Hospital.

Last November voters approved a levy to build and run a hospital years after Good Samaritan closed and was torn down.

“We are very much in need of a public hospital. So many residents on the side of town where Good Samaritan was, they are struggling just to get to doctor’s appointments,” Sharon Screech said to comissioners during public comment.

Commissioners voted today to allow for the county auditor to collect the levy voters approved.

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Over 10 years, it would raise about $19 million, first appearing on next year’s tax bill.

Funds that city attorneys told commissioners earlier this year would not be enough to build and run the hospital.

“Let’s move from endorsement to implementation and begin creating health care around human need rather than private profitability,” Alec Johnson told comissioners during public comment.

Just last week members of the Clergy Community Coalition pushed for city comissioners to begin making progress.

The group fought for years to get this hospital built.

The ordinance said the hospital would be run by a board headed by the mayor.

“A number of these decisions require detailed attention. They require vetting,” Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said.

Turner-Sloss said she understands people’s frustrations with that board not being selected.

But says that board requires the right people with the right skill set.

“There are a number of specialized skill sets that take that calls for in the naming of the board, and that is one an architect, not just any architect, and I don’t say that to be flippant by no means, but someone that is actually skilled in the vein of a public hospital,” she said.

Members of the Clergy Community Coalition told News Center 7 they are pleased with the progress and look forward to seeing the city continue moving forward with getting this hospital built.

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