What you need to know: Road closures, detours regarding President Trump’s Vandalia visit

VANDALIA — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Butler High School this Saturday, Oct. 3. The visit is expected to bring heavy road closures, traffic delays, and specific access restrictions across the surrounding area.

Travel disruptions will center around East Alkaline Springs Road, which will be closed between Dixie Drive and Bennert Drive for most of the day.

Residents of Vandalia Village will retain access to enter and exit their complex throughout the closures.

Local traffic from the Crestwood Hills neighborhood will need to use Bennert Drive, Kenbrook Drive, Farrell Road, or Stonequarry Road to access Dixie Drive or National Road.

While traffic will be maintained on National Road and Dixie Drive during daytime hours, Dixie Drive will be shut down in the evening south of National Road to East Alkaline Springs Road.

During the evening closure, northbound Dixie Drive traffic will detour onto West Alkaline Springs Road toward Helke Road. Southbound traffic on Dixie Drive from National Road will be detoured to National Road, leading to Helke Road or Interstate 75.

On-site parking for the event will be confined to designated locations, which will close to vehicular access once filled. Temporary no-parking zones will be enforced on surrounding side streets Saturday to ensure safe passage for emergency vehicles, and vehicles parked in unauthorized areas will be subject to immediate towing.

All event guests must enter from the northwest side of Butler High School. Pedestrians attempting to enter from the Bennert Drive sidewalk access near the rear of the football stadium will not be allowed access to the event entrance.

Foot traffic is permitted on public sidewalks, but pedestrians are prohibited from entering private property without consent from property owners.

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