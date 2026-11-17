DAYTON — An 18-year-old woman was charged this week for allegedly assaulting her roommate.

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Jayla Knowles was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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The charges stem from an alleged assault involving a knife over the weekend.

Dayton Police responded to reports of an assault at an apartment in the 4900 block of Woodman Park Drive on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a female victim with a large cut on her upper lip that had just been stitched closed.

The victim told police that she got into an argument with Knowles. During it, Knowles allegedly pulled out a fixed-blade knife and slashed her across her face.

The victim was taken to a local emergency room for treatment by another person who was there when it happened.

Police found blood on the ground, consistent with the victim’s wound outside of the apartment.

They later arrested Knowles and found the knife in a laundry basket.

“After being given her Miranda warnings, Knowles admitted to the crime,” court records state.

Knowles remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000.

She’s due back in court later this month.

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