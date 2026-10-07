Woman charged after man shot twice in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman is facing charges after a shooting in Dayton on Monday.

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Tichina Henderson, 33, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the 5200 block of W. Third Street around 2:14 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot and asked what happened.

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The victim told officers that Henderson had shot him twice, according to court documents.

The victim said that he was in an argument with someone.

That person and Henderson showed up at the victim’s house with “intent to fight,” court documents allege.

The victim said that while he and that person were fighting, he knocked them to the ground.

After this, the victim said Henderson shot him once in the stomach and once in the chest.

Henderson is held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court next on Oct. 15.

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