LOGAN COUNTY — A woman is dead after a shooting in Logan County on Tuesday.
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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 5:12 p.m. about a shooting at the 100 block of White Oak Street in DeGraff.
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Deputies found a dead woman shot inside a home when they arrived at the scene, according to Logan County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joe Kopus.
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Ashley Purtee, Deputy Kopus said.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
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