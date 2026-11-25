Woman dead after shooting in Logan County

A woman is dead after a shooting in Logan County on Tuesday.

Woman dead after shooting in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A woman is dead after a shooting in Logan County on Tuesday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 5:12 p.m. about a shooting at the 100 block of White Oak Street in DeGraff.

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Deputies found a dead woman shot inside a home when they arrived at the scene, according to Logan County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joe Kopus.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Ashley Purtee, Deputy Kopus said.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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