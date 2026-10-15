Woman fires shots at intruders during daytime home break-in

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Investigators have not found the two people who broke into a woman’s home in Bethel Township.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky is following this story. She will have the full story LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Dawne Yankasky said this is the second time this week someone has broken into her home.

She walked out of her bedroom to find a man wearing all black and a black mask standing at her steps.

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She said she was scared he would hurt her, so she fired a shot at him.

“Had a gun with me because someone broke into my house Tuesday and I was scared that they might come back,” Yankasky said.

The suspect ran out of the house, and she kept shooting.

Yankasky said she specifically aimed away from him because she didn’t want to hurt him.

She said both these break-ins happened in daylight.

This story will be updated.

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