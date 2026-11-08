Woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A woman was hospitalized after crashing into a vehicle that was stopped on Interstate 70 in Clark County on Saturday evening.

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Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded to a crash on eastbound I-70 past State Route 4, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Mazda CX-3, driven by 58-year-old Ruth Castiaux, was traveling eastbound in the middle lane on I-70.

A Volkswagen Passat was stopped in the middle lane facing eastbound, according to the OSHP.

The Mazda struck the Volkswagen in the rear.

The OSHP said that the driver of the Volkswagen fled on foot and was not identfied.

Medics took Castiaux to Soin Medical Center with minor injuries.

The middle and right lanes of I-70 were closed for approximately 2 hours while troopers investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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