Woman hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized after a crash in Dayton on Wednesday morning.

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Just after 4:30 a.m., Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Frederick Pike on a report of a crash, according to a spokesperson for the department.

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According to police, a white Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northeastbound from private property and was attempting to turn right to travel southeast on Frederick Pike.

When attempting to turn, the Chevrolet failed to yield the right of way and collided with a white Kia Telluride.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 54-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with a suspected minor injury.

She was also cited for the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

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