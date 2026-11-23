Woman hurt after truck rolls back into her during roadside repair

DAYTON — A 62-year-old woman was hurt after being hit by a car over the weekend.

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On Nov. 22, officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to the area of Babbit and McDaniel streets.

A 48-year-old man had been working on his truck and said he jumped the vehicle, believing it was in park, according to the Dayton Police Department.

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However, the empty truck was in reverse.

According to multiple witnesses, the vehicle moved backward and hit the woman, knocking her to the ground, before hitting a tree and coming to rest on top of her.

The truck was removed, and she was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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