Woman injured after horse carriage crash in Piqua

PIQUA — A woman was injured after a horse carriage crash in Piqua on Saturday.

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Officers and medics responded at around 7:33 p.m. to the area of North Main and West Market Streets, according to a Miami County dispatcher.

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The Holiday Horse Parade took place in Piqua on Saturday night.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that medics transported the woman to a local hospital.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn the woman’s condition and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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