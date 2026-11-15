Woman injured after horse carriage crash in Piqua

PIQUA — A woman was injured after a horse carriage crash in Piqua on Saturday.
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Officers and medics responded at around 7:33 p.m. to the area of North Main and West Market Streets, according to a Miami County dispatcher.
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The Holiday Horse Parade took place in Piqua on Saturday night.
The dispatcher told News Center 7 that medics transported the woman to a local hospital.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn the woman’s condition and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
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