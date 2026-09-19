Woman injured, house hit by bullets in shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A woman was injured after a shooting in Dayton early Friday morning.

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Officers responded to a local hospital around 2:30 a.m. after a 21-year-old woman arrived with a gunshot wound, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

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They eventually found a shooting scene at the first block of Fountain Avenue.

Officers discovered a vehicle with a broken window. They also found a home that was hit by gunfire, Lt. Sheldon said.

Sheldon added that the people who took the shooting victim to the hospital were drunk and not helpful to the investigation.

The Dayton Police Department (DPD)’s Violent Offender Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

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