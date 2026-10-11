Woman killed in head-on crash involving combine

CLINTON COUNTY — Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a combine that left one person dead.

The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 10, around 4:13 p.m., on State Route 350 near mile marker 1, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a 2017 Ford Flex, operated by 48-year-old Heather Hadley, was traveling southbound on SR 350 when the Flex crossed over the centerline.

The Flex struck a 2012 John Deere S680 combine, operated by 40-year-old Lester Kilburn, head-on.

Hadley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kilburn sustained no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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